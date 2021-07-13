Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Harrison; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT EASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND NORTH CENTRAL BELMONT COUNTIES At 233 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Cadiz, moving northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Steubenville... Cadiz Wintersville... Hopedale Smithfield... Adena Dillonvale... Richmond Mount Pleasant... New Athens New Alexandria... Harrisvillealerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0