Belmont County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Harrison; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT EASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON AND NORTH CENTRAL BELMONT COUNTIES At 233 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Cadiz, moving northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Steubenville... Cadiz Wintersville... Hopedale Smithfield... Adena Dillonvale... Richmond Mount Pleasant... New Athens New Alexandria... Harrisville

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Jefferson, OH
City
Mount Pleasant, OH
City
Harrison, OH
City
Alexandria, OH
City
Cadiz, OH
City
Richmond, OH
County
Harrison County, OH
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Belmont, OH
#Special Weather Statement
