Free Britney movement calls for congressional hearing ahead of DC rally

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
 12 days ago
© Getty Images

The Free Britney movement is headed to the nation's capital, with a rally planned Wednesday at the Lincoln Memorial.

Organizers tell ITK they're expecting a "fairly large turnout" at the demonstration in support of Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

Last month, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer ripped her 13-year conservatorship in bombshell remarks to a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. The performer called the conservatorship, put in place following her public mental health struggles and headed by her father, Jamie Spears, both "traumatizing" and "abusive."

"I don't feel like I can live a full life," the mother of two said.

The rally in Congress's backyard, according to the team behind it, is part of a fight "to bring this case to the federal level."

"Our mission is to organize congressional and senatorial legislators for a hearing to better evaluate and make changes to the issues surrounding conservatorship law," organizers said in a statement. "This is a bipartisan human rights issue, that is in desperate need of bipartisan attention."

Spears's case has put the spotlight on conservatorships for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Citing Spears's comments in court, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bob Casey (Pa.) called on Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to provide more data on the U.S. conservatorship system in a letter sent earlier this month.

In June, four Republican congressmen invited Spears to speak to Congress about her conservatorship, saying they were "deeply concerned" about her "battle."

A National Park Service spokesman didn't return ITK's request for comment about Wednesday's event on the National Mall.

The demonstration to be held by the Reflecting Pool, according to Free Britney America's executive directors, will feature speakers including the Center for Estate Administration Reform's Rick Black. "Join us in taking a stand," organizers said on a site promoting the gathering, "and effecting change in the probate court system."

The Hill

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Directors#Democratic#Health And Human Services#Republican#National Park Service#Itk#The Reflecting Pool#Free Britney America
