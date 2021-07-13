Wapello County sees upgrades to notification system
OTTUMWA — Wapello County residents now have a way to receive alerts about severe weather and other local emergencies. Through Alert Iowa, the county has upgraded its alert system, and through the system county officials will be able to better communicate emergency information directly to citizens through a voice call, text message, email and social media. The system now can translate messages in multiple languages.www.ottumwacourier.com
