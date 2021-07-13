2021 British Open Championship Betting Guide

The 2021 British Open Championship is set to take place from July 15-18, and it’s the final major tournament of an unprecedented six majors in the 2020-21 season. For the first time since 2011, the Open Championship will take place at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, Kent, England. Royal St. George’s has classic par 70 links and will present golfers with an interesting set of challenges. Shane Lowry will be looking to defend his 2019 Open Championship victory, the first of his career. The winner of this tournament will be awarded over $2 million in prize money, the largest in British Open history.