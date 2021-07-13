Cancel
Skaneateles, NY

Rapist who led police on manhunt in Skaneateles released from prison

By Samantha House
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 12 days ago
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A rapist and kidnapper who led police on a two-day manhunt in Skaneateles in 2019 has been released from prison. Christopher Block, 63, was let out of prison on Monday and released onto parole, inmate records from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision show. The registered sex offender had served nearly two years in an Adirondacks prison for violating parole by cutting off his ankle monitor and going on the run.

