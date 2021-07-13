Cancel
Glendale, CA

ARS Social Services Programs for Job Seekers, Covid-Impacted Individuals

By Contributor
Asbarez News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE—As of July 11, the Employment Development Department of California requires recipients to look for work in order to maintain their unemployment benefits. Alongside the provision of comprehensive social services, the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Social Services is pleased to provide job search services – among many other career development services – to eligible low-income youth and adults to assist with this process. “While a dramatic rise in unemployment was caused as a result of the pandemic with disproportionate effects on those at low-income levels, ARS Social Services has been committed to providing individuals displaced from work with the resources they need to re-enter the workforce and achieve economic security,” stated Talar Aintablian, Director of Operations.

