Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin Valley 10U Baseball Team Wins State Title

By Jack H. Smith
threeforksvoice.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILES CITY -- Gallatin Valley's 10U All Stars baseball team became the first Gallatin Valley team to win the State Tournament in the organizations 20+ year history. Ten boys from Manhattan, Amsterdam, Three Forks, Townsend, and Whitehall seized the opportunity and are now headed to Eugene, Oregon on July 21 for the Cal Ripkin Pacific Northwest Regional Championships. The winner in Eugene goes to the league World Series in Florida.

