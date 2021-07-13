Letter to the editor: Anti-vaxxers continue to infect themselves, others
Jim Tejeka is the latest anti-vaxxer to whine about how he is being discriminated against because he chose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19 (June 30 letter to editor in The Reflector). We heard similar arguments years ago from smokers, who complained about new “discriminatory” restrictions, which violated their constitutional rights (ultimately, to kill themselves and others). I’m so glad that Tejeka had negative COVID tests, but what does he say about the 604,000 American deaths and millions of others who suffered but eventually (mostly) recovered?www.thereflector.com
