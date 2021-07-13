Letter to the editor: Anti-vaxxers continue to infect themselves, others

After over a year of trying to curb the spread of COVID-19, treating the infected, and urging people to take the pandemic seriously, medical professionals now face the utterly mind-numbing task of convincing folks that vaccines are safe. Albeit a challenge they're familiar with, it is bound to be particularly frustrating in the current scenario as getting most—if not all—of the population vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus is the only way out of this nightmare. One doctor recently took to TikTok to express his exasperation in dealing with an anti-vaxxer patient and explained why he finds a specific mentality that many of them have to be particularly infuriating.