Theatre Review: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Classic Theatre of Maryland

Everyone knows about the super villain. Their face on every television screen in the city, or maybe projected from a blimp, threatening the city with destruction unless their demands are met. But what about the little people? The ones who make the death ray so deadly? The ones who antagonize the sharks in the pool under the trap door? And this spandex body suit with floor-length cape won’t clean itself… Theatre Above the Law returns to live, in-person theatre with a show that explores the stories of those unsung anti-heroes: the henchpeople.