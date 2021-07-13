Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Theatre Review: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Classic Theatre of Maryland

By Susan Brall
mdtheatreguide.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is more idyllic than watching “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on a warm July evening at a beautiful historic estate? Your answer might be, not much, especially after a year of theatrical drought. Classic Theatre of Maryland is presenting their production of, perhaps, the Bard’s best comedy at the Gresham Estates on the lawn of Gresham Mansion (built originally in the 1600s), in Edgewater in Anne Arundel County. The play is directed by the very experienced and talented Sally Boyett.

mdtheatreguide.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Edgewater, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midsummer#Theatre Company#Reviewer#Theatre Review#Bard#The Gresham Estates#Ctm#Titania#Athenians#Puck#Tinker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
Greece
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Geneva, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Geneva's Shakespeare in the Park to present 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

Fairies will roam Island Park causing mischief and mayhem at this year's Shakespeare in the Park event in Geneva. Watch the forest come alive with their magic at Goodly Creatures Theatre's performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17. This lighthearted classic tale focuses on runaway lovers, comedic misunderstandings and fairy feuds. It is suitable for all ages.
Chicago, ILchicagotheatrereview.com

Chicago Theatre Review

Everyone knows about the super villain. Their face on every television screen in the city, or maybe projected from a blimp, threatening the city with destruction unless their demands are met. But what about the little people? The ones who make the death ray so deadly? The ones who antagonize the sharks in the pool under the trap door? And this spandex body suit with floor-length cape won’t clean itself… Theatre Above the Law returns to live, in-person theatre with a show that explores the stories of those unsung anti-heroes: the henchpeople.
Theater & DanceKeene Sentinel

Project Shakespeare to perform 'Midsummer Night's Dream' across the region

Project Shakespeare is set to perform William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” across the region this summer. The production is directed by Deborah Shakespeare Thurber, founder and director of Project Shakespeare, along with Associate Director Sarah Wendy Burman as music and movement director, Braeden Hatfield as stage manager and Nicolas Hatfield as assistant stage manager.
Annapolis, MDmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ at The Colonial Players of Annapolis

The Colonial Players is ending its 72nd season with a play that has more to it than initially meets the eye. “Love, Loss and What I Wore” is a journey through women’s lives and how the clothes we wear reflect different realities. The clothes aren’t meant to define women, but they speak volumes about who the wearer is and what her hopes, dreams, successes, and failures are. They evoke memories that ground us and launch us into the world. Not bad for a dress or pair of pants…
Baltimore, MDmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘An Almost Holy Picture’ presented by Everyman Theatre

Everyman Theatre’s “An Almost Holy Picture,” the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play currently available online, is a beautifully staged and acted production. It proves to be a one-man tour-de-force for Bruce Randolph Nelson as Samuel Gentle, a priest turned groundskeeper at a cathedral. Three major incidents in his life have shaped and reshaped his faith and life, as we learn as we listen to his musing over the past and his mistakes and guilt and repentance.
Gaithersburg, MDmdtheatreguide.com

News: A Sneak Peek at the 2021-2022 Theatre Series at Arts Barn

(Gaithersburg, MD) – In-person theatre returns to the Arts Barn this fall and include plays, musicals, and youth theatre performances. Enjoy our sneak peek of the 2021-2022 theatre season and our returning theatre partners: Damascus Theatre Company, Kensington Arts Theatre-Second Stage, Sandy Spring Theatre Group, The Montgomery Playhouse, and ANKH Repertory Theatre. Murder at the Mansion Dessert Theatre also resumes this fall. Uncover the clues and partake in the delectable sweet treats at the historic Kentlands Mansion.
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Cinderella: Town Theatre brings a fresh spin to a classic fairytale

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Make sure you grab your tickets before the clock strikes midnight for Town Theatre's production of Cinderella. According to Town Theatre, this is "not your mother's Cinderella." The cast is performing the new Broadway adaptation of this classic tale. Even though this is a fresh spin on...
Books & LiteratureWicked Local

AMUSING MUSINGS: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sirius and silly

“The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning.”. So begins “Tuck Everlasting”, Natalie Babbitt’s classic teen novel that addresses the fleeting nature of life and how to live life to the fullest.
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Songs for a New World’ presented by Monumental Theatre Company

Welcome to the dog days of summer as we all could use some respite from the heat, humidity, and ongoing COVID restrictions. Two unique programs, Monumental Theatre Company’s “Songs for a New World” and the Chamber Dance Project’s “Tear the Edge,” both streaming through July, can’t promise a cure for these summer blahs, but they sure can point us in the right direction.
Ohio StateNews-Herald.com

Ohio Shakespeare Festival’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ a late-summer vision in Akron | Theater review

Not long ago, The Onion — a satirical digital news source — offered a mock review of Morristown Community Players’ production of Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” and its bold decision to set it in 16th-century Venice, as written. Said the show’s director, “I know when most people hear ‘The Merchant of Venice,’ they think 1960s Las Vegas, a high-powered Manhattan stock brokerage or an 18th-century Georgia slave plantation, but I think it’s high time to shake things up a bit.”
Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Local event advisory: Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts staging ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ July 22-23 at Firestone Metro Park

Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 22-23 at 5 p.m. in Firestone Metro Parks (Tuscarawas Shelter). After a year of remote learning, the theater and dance students at Miller South VPA will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare in Firestone Metro Parks.
Silver Spring, MDmdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘She Kills Monsters’ presented by Silver Spring Stage

It is very easy to see why this show is a favorite of high schools and colleges. It takes a tragic scenario — the death of parents and a younger sibling — and shows that there is still joy in life. Written in the early 2000s and debuting in 2011, Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters” is a reassuring fantasy that it’s never to late to reach out and make amends or connections. It’s a balm of sorts.
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Theatre By The Sea celebrates its grand reopening with a night of laughter, music and positivity

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It was a night club act in an old barn and just what the doctor ordered to help cure pandemic blues. Bill Hanney’s Theater By The Sea opened its 2021 season with a cabaret-style act by Westerly native Nicolas King last week and the roll into a summer entertainment season will this week bring comedian and singer Poppy Champlin to entertain at this barn theater in Matunuck.
Theater & Dancekentlive.news

The brilliant musicals hitting Kent’s theatres this summer

Kent’s theatres have been restricted for so many months now and many fans are desperate to get back into the audiences of their favourite shows. As COVID restrictions are set to be lifted completely on Monday (July 19) theatre companies are getting ready to open up their doors at full capacity once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy