Here are the 2021 Primetime Emmy nominees. Did your favorite make the cut?

By Associated Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision." The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories — drama, comedy and limited series — only the NBC show "This Is Us" and ABC's "black-ish" snagged nominations.

Primetime Emmys 2021 Host Revealed

Primetime Emmys 2021 Host Revealed

CBS made a full slate of announcements on Monday, including naming the host for the 73rd Emmy Awards. Cedric the Entertainer, who stars in the network's hit sitcom The Neighborhood, will host the ceremony to honor the best in television during the 2020-2021 season. The Emmys will air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominees and their guests will be in attendance, in contrast to last year's audience-free ceremony at the Staples Center.
Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Primetime Emmys Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programs and performers. September 19, 2021 – The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place with Cedric the Entertainer as host. September 20, 2020 – The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with...
Movieskiss951.com

2021 Emmy Nominations: See All The Nominees Here

Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones from This Is Us and Jasmine Cephas Jones from #FreeRayshawn unveiled The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards today (July 13). This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer with a limited live audience of nominees and...
List of nominees for the 2021 Emmys

List of nominees for the 2021 Emmys

You’ve laughed at comedies, cried at dramas, and binged on your favorite series for hours on end. Now is the time to find out which of your favorite TV shows are competing for the jackpot. Ron Cephas Jones Y Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the Emmy Awards 2021...
TV & VideosSacramento Bee

Partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories

Partial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:. Comedy Series: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”. Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”;...
Businessabc.com

The Walt Disney Company Gets 166 2021 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company proudly announces an impressive 166 nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. While the Television Academy announced the attributed total number as 146, the Company additionally recognizes all the programming produced for third party platforms and by all its production and studio entities. For the second year in a row, Disney+ leads the way with Lucasfilm Ltd's "The Mandalorian" garnering 24 nominations including Outstanding Dramas Series. Additionally, Disney+'s limited Marvel Studios' series "WandaVision" received 23 honors including a nomination for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress (Elizabeth Olsen) and Outstanding Lead Actor (Paul Bettany) in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Similarly, Disney+'s "Hamilton" became a fan-favorite this year with 12 total nominations including two nods for Outstanding Lead Actor—Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.—as well as a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded); and Marvel Studios/Disney+'s "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" scored five including Don Cheadle's nod for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series.
CelebritiesPosted by
WSB Radio

Hahn, Thede, other nominees react to Emmy announcement

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Stars such as Kathryn Hahn, Robin Thede and “Bridgerton” creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen expressed joy after being nominated for the upcoming 73rd Emmy Awards. CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. ___. “I was able to drive home from work, hear...
CelebritiesChicago Tribune

Where to watch the 73rd annual Emmy Award nominees

The 73rd annual Emmy Award nominations were announced Tuesday by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony Sept. 19 and here’s where you can catch all the nominees before winners are announced. The Boys. Watch on Amazon. Nominated in:. Outstanding Drama...
Emmy nominees reflect year of streaming

Emmy nominees reflect year of streaming

LOS ANGELES -- "The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision." The bounty reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Primetime Emmys on CBS with a limited audience

CBS has tapped the star of its comedy The Neighborhood to host the 73rd Primetime Emmys live on Sept. 19 from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. Due to the ongoing pandemic, CBS says the ceremony will feature “a limited audience of nominees and their guests." Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will return as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director of the telecast for the second year in a row after last year's well-received pandemic Emmys. Hudlin made history as the first-ever Black producer of the Emmy telecast in 2020. Cedric the Entertainer's The Neighborhood will have its Season 4 premiere the night after the Emmys. “Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer, who's hosting the Emmys for the first time, said in a statement. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.” The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations are scheduled to be announced Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT.
Emmys 2021: Award Nominees Revealed

Emmys 2021: Award Nominees Revealed

The nominees for The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 73rd annual Emmys Awards have been revealed. As far as number of nomination across the whole event, HBO and HBO Max collectively has a tital of 130 nominsations. Followimng behing them is Netflic with 129 nomination and Disney+ coming in third with 71 nominations. From that Disney+ number, Marvel Studios by itself has accumulated 28 nominations overall.
Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves Team with Oscar Sharp for HBO Max Magical Medical Drama. Watchmen and The Leftovers showrunner Damon Lindelof and The Batman director Matt Reeves are teaming up to produce a dramatic fantasy series by acclaimed British filmmaker Oscar Sharp for…. Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Pose’ Lead 73rd Primetime Emmy Nominations

Last calls are the theme of this year’s Emmy nominations, as canceled shows lead the way. HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which the network recently announced wouldn’t return for Season 2, received 18 nominations including, drama series, Jurnee Smollett for lead actress, Jonathan Majors for lead actor, Aunjanue Ellis for supporting actress, Michael K. Williams for supporting actor, and Courtney B. Vance for guest actor.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

‘Leverage: Redemption’ Sneak Peek: LeVar Burton Guest Stars in Beth Riesgraf’s Directorial Debut (VIDEO)

There are two things that are quite special coming up in one of the eight Leverage: Redemption episodes dropping this fall: the guest star and the director. Series star Beth Riesgraf (who plays thief Parker) is making her directorial debut in “The Bucket Job” episode featuring guest star LeVar Burton. IMDb TV dropped a sneak peek as part of Leverage: Redemption‘s panel with Riesgraf and Noah Wyle (fixer Harry Wilson) at Comic-Con@Home.
TV & Videossunnysidesun.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

73rd Primetime Emmys are set to make diversity history

Only two people of color have ever won the Emmy in the same category in back to back years: Bill Cosby and Charles S. Dutton. Maya Rudolph has a chance to join that list. Pose's Mj Rodriguez has already made headlines for becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category. And Hacks' Carl Clemons-Hopkins could become the first openly non-binary actor to pick up an acting award.

