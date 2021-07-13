Welcome, Howie

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWe’re certain that Officer Howie, the rescue dog now sworn in, sort of, with the Oak Park Police Department, will do great work in community relations for the department. Who could resist that mixed mutt mug strolling through a block party or down Harrison Street? We’re more interested though, and more impressed, by the department’s acknowledgement that the new recruit is also on board to provide officers some of the calming balm of unconditional love that a dog can offer.

