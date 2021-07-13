Cancel
Clark County, WA

Recent COVID-19 case rate lowest since September

By The Reflector
thereflector.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County saw an eighth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases as recent case counts dropped to the lowest point since September. Clark County Public Health’s weekly report on July 8 showed a rate of 67.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in 14 days, decreasing by close to 30 percent compared to last week. Recent COVID-19 hospital admissions also decreased, dropping to 1.8 per 100,000 in the past seven days, down from 2.2 per 100,000 last week.

www.thereflector.com

