Recent COVID-19 case rate lowest since September
Clark County saw an eighth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases as recent case counts dropped to the lowest point since September. Clark County Public Health’s weekly report on July 8 showed a rate of 67.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in 14 days, decreasing by close to 30 percent compared to last week. Recent COVID-19 hospital admissions also decreased, dropping to 1.8 per 100,000 in the past seven days, down from 2.2 per 100,000 last week.www.thereflector.com
