3 Penny Stocks to Watch Making Big Gains Today, One Up 130%

By J Dylan
Kokomo Perspective
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy These Penny Stocks to Watch Are Climbing Right Now. Retail traders have become some of the largest influencers of penny stocks in the past year and a half. While this phenomenon only began last year with GME stock and AMC stock, now, these investors have realized the power that they have to influence the market. The result of this is a high degree of volatility, especially in the penny stocks mentioned on this list.

StocksInvestorPlace

7 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Buy for High Returns

In the next few years, the global legal marijuana market is expected to grow at a robust pace. As regulatory headwinds wane, the market size is expected to reach $70.6 billion in 2028. This would imply growth at a CAGR of 26.7%. It’s not surprising that investors have started looking at major marijuana stocks like Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) with renewed interest. At the same time, marijuana penny stocks provide an opportunity for some high-risk bets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fiverr International Stock Was Up Big This Week

Investors warmed back up to growth-dependent tech stocks after some steep sell-offs. Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) gained nearly 18% across the past week of trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any major business-specific news for the gig-labor marketplace company, but its stock climbed in conjunction with the broader market's rally.
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

Gold vs. Bitcoin: Your No. 1 Hedge Asset in 2021

In this edition of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I pit gold vs. bitcoin and tell you what I think is the better hedge bet in 2021. For decades, seasoned investors have used gold as a means to hedge against potential market downturns and inflation. Gold doesn’t have any...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

2 Penny Stocks That Could Soar With Inflation

Despite politicians insisting that inflation is merely transitory, there are many good reasons to believe that it isn’t. One reason: the increase in the price of oil. The vast majority of companies rely on the trucking industry to get supplies and to distribute goods. And trucks need oil and gas. If their prices continue to head higher, so will the prices of many finished goods.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why is Amp (AMP) Moving Today?

AMP is one of the more promising altcoins on the market, and it’s making big moves. In the last 24 hours, AMP is up over 15%. Continue reading to learn what AMP is, why it’s moving, and how to invest today. What is AMP?. Amp is a top 50 cryptocurrency...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Reddit Penny Stocks to Watch for Major Price-Moving Catalysts

Stocks popular on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets subreddit have had a tough time over the past few weeks. The second meme-stock wave experienced in late May and early June has come and gone. Popular plays from this wave, including AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) experienced major pullbacks. So too, have many of the smaller Reddit penny stocks (stocks trading for $5 per share or less).
Marketslearnbonds.com

Trading Styles in the Crypto Market – Which one is the best?

Trading styles in the crypto market – Which one is the best?. As much as it can be very popular, there are also many people who try to avoid crypto trading due to the risks associated with the market. In most cases, the risks of the crypto trading market come from the huge volatility of the market.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksInvestorPlace

Tesla Earnings on Deck: 7 Things TSLA Stock Investors Will Be Watching

One of the most highly anticipated earnings reports is scheduled to be released on Monday after close. For investors in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and TSLA stock, this earnings report will be one to watch closely. Today, shares of TSLA stock traded down approximately 1% at the time of writing. Investors appear...
Stocksinvesting.com

Is SGOCO Group a Good Fintech Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Hong Kong-based fintech stock SGOCO Group (SGOC) has garnered triple-digit price gains year-to-date with keen attention from retail traders thanks to social media hype. However, will this relatively new meme stock be able to maintain its momentum amid a potential market correction and ongoing Chinese crackdown on U.S. listings? Read more to find out.Hong Kong-based fintech company SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) offers corporate, personal, and mortgage loans in Hong Kong and Australia. As one of the latest meme stocks to attract retail traders, SGOC has gained 951.1% over the past year and 580.7% year-to-date.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Are These Riot Blockchain Options Traders Betting It Takes A Dive?

Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up over 7% and ran another 5.61% intraday on Wednesday when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) jumped up above the $30,000 mark. Since then, the stock has traded down in consolidation and formed a bull flag pattern, with the pole created on Tuesday and Wednesday and the flag on Thursday and Friday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing JPMorgan Chase's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $150.84. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Eastman Kodak

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $7.25. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Marketsambcrypto.com

What does ‘recovery’ mean for this Bitcoin market’s prospects

Given Bitcoin‘s recent price action, and as many call it, a rather dramatic one at that, there was a lot of activity in the market recently. While the spot market was quick to react to this price rally, the Options market saw some interesting trends too. The stark difference between the trends spotted in the Options market before and after the price rally, however, brought forth some compelling contrasts in the space.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Up With Peloton's Stock Today?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon. Weakness appears to be a pullback after the stock gained in recent sessions following a recent partnership with UnitedHealthcare. Renewed COVID-19 concerns have also lifted the stock recently. Peloton provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers...
StocksKokomo Perspective

7 Penny Stocks To Buy According To Analysts With Targets Up To 316%

Should you buy penny stocks today? If you like volatility, quick gains, handle high-risk situations and understand trading basics, I say, why not? But the stock market today isn’t like it was even just a year ago. The fact is, millions of new traders have flooded into the markets since the pandemic. The goal is making money without a 9 to 5, and so far, many are finding real opportunities to profit.
StocksBusiness Insider

2 Penny Stocks Holding Critical Support Levels

Shares of penny stocks Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have each held above important support levels. This could set the stage for new uptrends to form. Support is a large group of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for their stock. At...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks Now Up for the Week After Second Day of Gains

The market has now recovered all of Monday’s selloff (and then some), as stocks rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday and are now in positive territory for the week. Meanwhile, earnings reports continue to roll in. Remember how dire everything felt two days ago? The Dow plunged over...
StocksKokomo Perspective

3 Penny Stocks That Are Popular on Reddit Right Now

Finding the best Reddit penny stocks to buy is a challenge. But, with hundreds of penny stocks discussed across Reddit daily, the options are aplenty. As with any watchlist, investors should be sure to do the proper research before investing. This means finding out financials, future plans, and any upcoming...
New York City, NYPosted by
Financial World

New York’s Nasdaq teams up with banks to spin out platform for pre-IPO penny stocks

In what could be contemplated as a landmark move in pre-IPO stock trading that recalls a return of penny stocks into the mainframe, New York City-headquartered American stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc had teamed up with leading US lenders likes of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in a bid to spin off its platform that enables people to cash in on the so-called pre-IPO stocks or private companies.

