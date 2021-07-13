Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Letter to the editor: Thalidomide never approved in the U.S.

By Gerry Urban/Woodland
thereflector.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to respond to Jim Tejcka’s letter to the editor in the June 30 Reflector. He equates the COVID vaccine to Thalidomide, which he said was an approved medicine that was later found to be disastrous. Thalidomide was never approved in the U.S., and in fact FDA pharmacologist...

www.thereflector.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Thalidomide#Canada#Medicine#Covid#European#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Public Healththereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Anti-vaxxers continue to infect themselves, others

Jim Tejeka is the latest anti-vaxxer to whine about how he is being discriminated against because he chose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19 (June 30 letter to editor in The Reflector). We heard similar arguments years ago from smokers, who complained about new “discriminatory” restrictions, which violated their constitutional rights (ultimately, to kill themselves and others). I’m so glad that Tejeka had negative COVID tests, but what does he say about the 604,000 American deaths and millions of others who suffered but eventually (mostly) recovered?
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could a Vaccine Warning Label Hurt Moderna and Pfizer?

After coronavirus vaccines began to roll out, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) emerged as the safest options; their mRNA vaccines weren't associated with any major side effects. At the same time, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson -- makers of more traditional vaccines -- saw use of their vaccines slip. That's after a small number of individuals who received the AstraZeneca or J&J jab developed rare but sometimes deadly blood clots.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

"There's more virus than we're picking up,"former FDA head says; but U.S. could "turn the corner" in 3 weeks

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned Covid-19's resurgence in the United States is likely more pervasive than reported data suggests due to undocumented cases, but said that may actually mean the nation is close to "turning the corner" on the new Delta variant outbreak in the coming weeks—at least based on its trajectory in the United Kingdom.
Public HealthKCBD

FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Risk of Guillain-Barré from Johnson & Johnson vaccine less likely than death by bee sting

In April, the Food and Drug Administration delivered a devastating blow to public confidence in the nation's coronavirus vaccines by ordering a pause on the administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines over a one in 1 million chance of it causing a rare blood clot. Three months later, the FDA has learned its lesson, somewhat, and is set to announce another extremely rare side effect of the vaccine, this time without the panicked pause of the vaccine's administration. According to the Washington Post, around 100 of the 12.8 million recipients of the J&J vaccine have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that most overcome in a matter of months but has a fatality rate of around 7%.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Examiner

We need full approval of COVID-19 vaccines, but only after careful evaluation

It’s been about six months since the Food and Drug Administration allowed the distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines via emergency use authorizations, which are preliminary approvals during a public health emergency based on lower standards of safety and efficacy than for a normal, or “full,” approval. As of July 13, 48.1% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy