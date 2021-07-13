Cancel
Tom Brady breaks in new receivers on semi-annual retreat to Montana

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after playing golf in "The Match" in Montana, Tom Brady remains in Big Sky Country to work on his day job. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback posted a video on Twitter Tuesday of himself throwing the football around with three kids, whom he jokingly referred to as three of his favorite targets from his days as a Patriot: Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and the recently-retired Julian Edelman.

