Tom Brady breaks in new receivers on semi-annual retreat to Montana
One week after playing golf in "The Match" in Montana, Tom Brady remains in Big Sky Country to work on his day job. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback posted a video on Twitter Tuesday of himself throwing the football around with three kids, whom he jokingly referred to as three of his favorite targets from his days as a Patriot: Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and the recently-retired Julian Edelman.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0