A new gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming action adventure game Death’s Door which is currently in the final stages of development by the team over at Acid Nerve, creators of the critically acclaimed Titan Souls game. Death’s Door is now available to preorder via Steam at a 15% discount and the Xbox Store. Opting for the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will provide you with the base game together with a digital art book which has been hand curated and designed by the game’s art director together with a complete 50-track Original Soundtrack.