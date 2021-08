You can finally dine at this time capsule of The Golden Age of Hollywood again. Hollywood has changed quite a bit since 1919, but its longest-standing restaurant has managed to remain the same. Not many businesses have the fortune of sticking around in a city that’s always looking to find ‘ the next best thing ,’ yet Musso and Frank Grill has managed to prevail in one of Los Angeles’ most evolved districts. Adored by locals and celebrities alike — the Hollywood vet remains a fan favorite due to the simple fact that very few modifications have been made to its establishment over the course of a century.