First Reviews: F1 2021 - Critics Praise New Features

EA's popular F1 racing game franchise has returned for a brand new installment in 2021, and its launch couldn't come at a better time. The recent release of next-gen consoles gives the series the chance to utilize better technology than ever before. Meanwhile, Formula 1 has exploded in popularity over the past couple of years, particularly here in the United States, thanks in part to the Drive to Survive series on Netflix. All that to say, there seems to be more pressure on the F1 game this year than with past installments, but F1 2021 is up to the task. This is a great new entry to the series and easily one of the most realistic racing games on the market.