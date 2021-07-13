Cancel
First Reviews: F1 2021 - Critics Praise New Features

Cover picture for the articleThe release F1 2021 is coming, and the first reviews of the game have already appeared online. Judging by the average on Metacritic, it looks like fans can rest easy. Another season of Formula 1 is taking place this year, albeit it undergoes significant changes due to the ongoing pandemic. Fans of the queen of motorsports, who need at least a virtual return to normality, can instead look forward to the upcoming release of F1 2021. The game has already received first reviews and so far they are very positive.

