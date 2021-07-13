Best Buy Credit Card Fraud
On June 26, 2021 around 4:14 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched in reference to a stolen purse. The female victim believed that her purse was lost and then stolen at the Capital City Mall. He credit cards were attempted to be used at the Best Buy on the Carlisle Pike. She received a notice that two of her cards were used in an attempt to purchase $549 Airpods Mex-Space at 3:21 PM. Video was obtained and the pictured male is the suspect.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0