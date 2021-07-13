Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

NY Legislator Doesn’t Want Chick-Fil-A at Thruway Rest Stops

By Taylor
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York State Thruway is set to go under major changes, but not everyone is on board. Earlier this month we reported that major renovations are set to come to multiple rest stops on the New York State Thruway. These renovations are part of a $450 million project across 27 different rest stops. Construction is set to begin this month. Part of the renovations is the inclusion of new restaurants. One of the restaurants that are included in the proposed plans is Chick-Fil-A.

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick Fil A#Food Drink#Chick Fil A#Lgbtq#The Thruway Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Cuomo: It’s Now a ‘Pandemic Amongst The Unvaccinated’ in New York

Gov. Cuomo says the COVID pandemic in New York is now a "pandemic amongst the unvaccinated." According to Cuomo, 74.1 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 67.6 percent have completed their vaccine series. Nearly 62 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Trapped After Excavator Rollover

A 54-year-old Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after an excavator rolled over in Sullivan County. On Wednesday around 12:40 p.m., New York State police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to Dump Road in the town of Mamakating for a report of an excavator rollover and entrapment. Upon arrival, troopers observed Mamakating EMS already on the scene.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

PD: Drunk Man Threatens Kids at Hudson Valley Pool, Beats Female Cop

A drunk man is accused of threatening children and later viciously assaulting a female cop. Recently, New Paltz police responded to Moriello Pool, located at 32 Mulberry Street in the Village of New Paltz for a report of an adult man who was intoxicated and threatening children. The initial responding...
Newburgh, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

You Can Rent This ‘Suburban Oasis’ in Newburgh for Just $30 an Hour

Swimply is considered the 'Airbnb' for swimming pools. It allows pool owners to list their pool for rent by the hour and for guests to rent them. A recent post from Newburgh, NY invites you and a group of friends or family to beat the heat and rent this "suburban oasis" in the Hudson Valley on Swimply. Take a look at the 'wonders' that await you for a mere $30 an hour.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Cuomo Reveals ‘Critical Factor’ To Beat COVID, Rebuild New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed a "critical factor" to "defeat COVID-19 for good." On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 and announced 1.67 percent of tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. "New Yorkers have made great progress beating back this virus,...
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Party Leads to COVID Outbreak in Dutchess County

A private party led to a COVID outbreak in Dutchess County which has impacted summer school, summer camps and pools. The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health is currently investigating multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Town of Red Hook that are believed to be related to a party at a private residence.
Kingston, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Albany Bicyclist Fatally Hit By Car in Kingston

Police are trying to determine how a man from Albany was fatally hit by a car as he rode his bike in Ulster County. On Tuesday around 8:11 p.m., members from the Kingston Police Department responded to a call for help following a car accident and a bicyclist in the area of Schwenk Drive and Washington Avenue in the City of Kingston.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Popular Dutchess County Lake Hasn’t Seen ‘Destruction’ Like This in Over 7 Years.

The severe summer weather that the Hudson Valley has experienced over the last few weeks is leaving its mark. Mother Nature has run the gamut of severe weather across the Hudson Valley lately. Every county over the last few weeks has suffered some kind of serious damage due to strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail, strong winds, confirmed microbursts, or possible tornadoes.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

What a Bunch of Bull! Bull On the Loose on New York Highway

A bull is on the loose, and it's already caused quite a ruckus on some of the roads and neighborhoods in the area. In fact, the New York Post says the 1,500-pound bull forced officials to shut down a part of Sunrise Highway Tuesday morning. And as of this writing, the animal still hasn't been found. Anyone spot a bull roaming their neighborhood? Patch.com reports that the Suffolk County Society of Prevention to Cruelty of Animals believes the animal to be a steer and not a bull as first thought.
Kingston, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

2 Kingston Men Go Missing After Leaving Hudson Valley Hospital

Police are asking for help finding two men who both went missing after leaving a hospital in the Hudson Valley. The Kingston Police Department is asking for help in finding 42-year-old Quasim Muhammad of Kingston. Muhammad was last seen leaving the area of the Hudson Valley Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston on Sunday around 5:17 p.m., police say.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Do the NYS Troopers Have the Best Cruisers in the US?

We don't need data or numbers to tell us, as New Yorkers...we're competitive. When it comes to just about anything, here in New York we want to be number 1. Look at our sports teams. The Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets...okay maybe not the Jets. But even when our teams are the absolute worst, which they kind of are at this point, we support them no matter what. We buy the gear, we go to the games and we show our support on social media.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

38 ‘Most Wanted’ in New York

Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous. 38 'Most Wanted' in New York. Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these...

Comments / 0

Community Policy