NY Legislator Doesn’t Want Chick-Fil-A at Thruway Rest Stops

The New York State Thruway is set to go under major changes, but not everyone is on board. Earlier this month we reported that major renovations are set to come to multiple rest stops on the New York State Thruway. These renovations are part of a $450 million project across 27 different rest stops. Construction is set to begin this month. Part of the renovations is the inclusion of new restaurants. One of the restaurants that are included in the proposed plans is Chick-Fil-A.