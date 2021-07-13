The SBA Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program still has billions of dollars left
The Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program still has billions of dollars left, according to fresh data from the SBA. The program, which first opened in April but had to shut down again before reopening to applicants, has received 14,884 applications for about $11.7 billion in funding — billions short of the more than $16 billion Congress allocated to the program, according to data as of midday July 6.www.cleveland.com
