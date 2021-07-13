Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

The SBA Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program still has billions of dollars left

By Andy Medici
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program still has billions of dollars left, according to fresh data from the SBA. The program, which first opened in April but had to shut down again before reopening to applicants, has received 14,884 applications for about $11.7 billion in funding — billions short of the more than $16 billion Congress allocated to the program, according to data as of midday July 6.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
Related
Small Businessbuckscountyherald.com

SBA extends $100 million Community Navigator grant deadline

The U.S. Small Business Administration is extending the application date for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program through July 23, and anticipates making award decisions by September. This initiative, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach the nation’s smallest businesses,...
Congress & CourtsCleveland News - Fox 8

Stimulus checks: Petition for more payments gets closer to goal

(WJW) — A Change.org petition urging Congress for $2,000 in monthly stimulus checks is getting close to 2.7 million signatures, nearing its goal of 3 million. Restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin started the online petition more than a year ago. Bonin, who owns the restaurant in Denver with her husband, calls for targeted stimulus money.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Nonprofit assistance grant program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — New Hanover County is partnering with Cape Fear Collective to administer a Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program, utilizing $700,000 in ARP funds. The grants are for nonprofits who experienced financial hardship and negative economic impact during the COVID 19 pandemic. Weight will be given to...
Greensboro, NCrhinotimes.com

Coliseum Receives $10 Million In Federal ‘Shuttered Venue’ Funding

Although small businesses took a big hit during the pandemic shutdown, state and local governments ended up with piles of unexpected money. Bars and restaurants may have taken the biggest hit. Even with Paycheck Protection Program money many were not able to survive through the shutdowns ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Small BusinessPosted by
Cleveland.com

What small business owners need to know about PPP loan forgiveness

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program was as massive as it was popular, dispensing a total of 11.8 million forgivable loans for nearly $800 billion across 2020 and in early 2021. But, as those loans start to come due, small businesses need to stay abreast of the most recent developments and rules to make sure they maximize every dollar, particularly when it comes to PPP loan forgiveness or the interplay with potentially lucrative employee retention credits.
Credits & Loansvermontbiz.com

SBA: All EIDLS deferred until 2022

SBA Vermont District Office The Small Business Administration reminds all Economic Injury Disaster Loan borrowers the agency extended deferment period for all disaster loans, including COVID-19 EIDLs, until 2022. All SBA disaster loans made in calendar year 2020, including COVID-19 EIDL, will have a first payment due date extended from...
Duluth, MNkdal610.com

Shuttered Venue Grant To DECC

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The DECC in Duluth will receive a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant of nearly 752 thousand dollars as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The grants are administered by the Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance. The DECC will use the funds for labor...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Black Enterprise

SBA To Drop Requests For Additional Financial Information For PPP Loans Greater Than $2 Million

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will eliminate the loan necessity review for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $2 million or more. The announcement is a 180 degree turn for the agency. The SBA received widespread backlash in the early days of the pandemic for allowing publicly traded companies to receive PPP funds while small and minority businesses were ignored.
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Intercept

Banks Are Reversing Course on PPP Loans to Small Business Owners

For 24 years, Ericka Gray has owned her own mediation and arbitration business in Arlington, Massachusetts, helping organizations navigate workplace disputes. But when the Covid-19 pandemic began, her income completely dried up. “I had no business, nothing for a number of months,” she said. “Everybody was otherwise occupied.”. Her bank,...
Monroe County, INindianapublicmedia.org

SBA Loans Still Available After Outreach Centers Close

Small Business Administration (SBA) loans will still be available after Disaster Loan Outreach Centers close today. The SBA opened two centers in southern Indiana last week to help individuals and businesses apply for low-interest disaster relief loans. They are located at the Monroe County Convention Center in Bloomington and the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce in Madison. Both centers will stop operating at 5 p.m. Friday.
Indiana Statewaovam.com

3.9 Billion Dollars in Indiana Reserves In Place

State Auditor Tera Klutz says Indiana closed the 2021 fiscal year with reserves of $3.9 billion. Klutz says Indiana once again exceeded expectations and soared through the recession with one of the fastest recoveries on record to end with a cash reserve of $3.9 billion at the end of June.
Credits & Loansjournalofaccountancy.com

SBA officially drops PPP Loan Necessity Questionnaire requirement

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has informed lenders that it is eliminating the loan necessity review for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $2 million or greater. In a notice sent July 9, the SBA said it would no longer request either version of the Loan Necessity Questionnaire: SBA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy