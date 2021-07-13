Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gradual Lean to Give First Public Performance in 5 years

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGradual Lean has been a band of friends for over 20 years. From the days of late night sessions at Mezzane above Sermet’s on King Street, to Grammy-winning, world touring recording artists, the members of Gradual Lean have done a lot on their own. But when they come together, something magical always seems to happen. That magic has been rare over the past decade, with only one performance at the now defunct Mezz.

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gradual Lean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Appleton, WIlawrence.edu

Decoda Chamber Music Festival to include eight public performances in Appleton

A two-week chamber music festival will bring 28 college-aged musicians to Lawrence University in late July and early August for an intensive training program that also will feature multiple free public performances. The Decoda Chamber Music Festival, presented by the Lawrence Conservatory of Music and the musical collective Decoda, will...
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

THEM takes the stage in first performance since lockdown

A set of never-before-heard songs flooded the Skylark Cafe and Club in West Seattle Sunday night as a band of four teenage members took to the stage, bringing with them a sparkly guitar, years of hard work and the perfect balance of passion and attitude. THEM, a Seattle-based band of...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Gaillard Center Announces Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays

Oh, What a Night! – Under the Streetlamp is a musical celebration of the American Radio Songbook – a flashback to a time when people would gather under a streetlamp to sing their favorite rock and roll songs. With their unique blend of tight harmonies, slick dance moves, and a powerhouse band of world-class musicians, the guys deliver a thrilling concert, interspersed with hilarious and touching behind-the-scenes tales. Under the Streetlamp brings their holiday show, Hip to the Holidays, to the Charleston Gaillard Center on December 5, 2021. In this special holiday show, Under the Streetlamp celebrates the season with rocking renditions of classic hits from the American radio songbook, plus music from their fan-favorite album Hip to the Holidays.
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Broadway Center for Arts to host camp, present public performances

Broadway Center for the Arts in Maryville is hosting its very first advanced theatre intensive camp July 19-23. The students, divided into two age groups, will be learning and performing “Disney’s Aladdin JR” in the style of the internationally acclaimed Junior Theatre Festival. JTF is a multinational competition that hosts over 100 different children’s theatre teams from various schools and theatre groups from around the world.
Theater & Dancewrir.org

Global A Go-Go: Women Getting Their Grove On

DJ Freya (@radiogirlrva) is covering Grove Radio this week and focusing on Women getting their musical grove on. I bring you a medley of women in world music from different countries. This week on Global A Go-Go (Monday July 26, 3:00-5:00 PM on WRIR, for two weeks afterwards at wrir.org/listen,...
Musicwearecult.rocks

‘A Revolution In Sound: Pop Culture & The Classical Avant-Garde’

❉ A vehicle demonstrating the massive influence of expansive jazz, exploratory classical and experimental electronic music. I was a bit of a weird kid, in ways too varied to detail here. One of these quirks was a love of classical music, one of the few things I am grateful that my school introduced me to. A much bullied and solitary child, I would take solace in the music library in school holidays and, although pretty rubbish at the practical bits of music making, I would escape into the world of classical music very easily. It was a new world to me, and something of a challenge to find new and strange and beautiful music. I basically always wanted to find something startling and different. I still do really. Music can work as comfort food but sometimes you want to hear something that makes you, literally, stop in your tracks and go “what the hell?”.
Chester, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Inaugural jazz festival set to bring the blues to Kent Narrows

CHESTER — An inaugural jazz festival hosted by the Kent Island Yacht Club is slated to bring the blues to the Eastern Shore in August. The weekend outdoor event, scheduled to take place between Aug. 13 and 15, will be the first major event in the area to feature national jazz headliners, incorporating both traditional and contemporary musicians.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
CelebritiesIn Style

Ariana Grande's Crescent Moon Bustier Is Out of This World

Newlywed Ariana Grande may have overshadowed her latest gig with her nuptials, but fans of the superstar singer and reality TV die-hards will remember that she'll be appearing on The Voice this season as a judge/coach/inevitable winner. In a new behind-the-scenes peek at the promo involved in bringing a Grammy Award-winning star into the fold of an already-established group, Grande showed that she's not about to blend in. Instead, she's shining bright — literally — wearing a shimmering, rhinestone-embellished bustier with crescent moon-shaped cups.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston Playhouse Launch Campaign is Underway

Charleston Playhouse, the city’s first Professional Equity Musical Theatre Company, announced that their Launch Campaign that will go live on Wednesday, July 14th and will last for four weeks. If you’d like to help the organization, you can donate to the launch campaign at www.CharlestonPlayhouse.com/donate. “Charleston Playhouse is Charleston’s first...
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Squonk gives itself a hand with a return to live performances in Pittsburgh

A taste of post-industrialism that combines high and low art — and two giant purple hands — is returning to Pittsburgh. Squonk, a performance group with roots in Pittsburgh, is returning to in-person performances for the first time since October 2019 with Squonk in the Neighborhood, featuring Squonk’s acclaimed Hand to Hand show. After its North Side performance got rained out July 17, the series will debut Sat., July 24 on the South Side as part of the Music on the Mon series, with additional performances in Wilkinsburg and Sharpsburg later in July and in August.
Musicholycitysinner.com

Popular Motown Show Returns To Forte Jazz Lounge

On Friday, July 16th, Forte Jazz Lounge will present R&B artist Charles Grant at the club every third Friday. The “Motown & More with Charles Grant” shows will be held at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Attendees can enjoy the hits of legends like Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, Lionel Richie,...
West Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Goo Goo Dolls to perform at The Big E this year!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another big act is coming to The Big E! The Goo Goo Dolls are set to hit the stage October 1st and fair officials say tickets go on sale in just 4 days. The Eastern States Exposition made the announcement Monday morning. The Goo Goo...
Performing Artsartsandculturetx.com

TITAS Leaps Into Live Performance

The name of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND’s new season—its first full return to live performance since the pandemic—packs a punch. Titled “Determined: Grateful,” it encompasses both the company’s perseverance throughout the last year and a half and its joy in once again bringing some of the world’s most talented dance troupes to Dallas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy