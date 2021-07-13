Gradual Lean to Give First Public Performance in 5 years
Gradual Lean has been a band of friends for over 20 years. From the days of late night sessions at Mezzane above Sermet’s on King Street, to Grammy-winning, world touring recording artists, the members of Gradual Lean have done a lot on their own. But when they come together, something magical always seems to happen. That magic has been rare over the past decade, with only one performance at the now defunct Mezz.holycitysinner.com
Comments / 0