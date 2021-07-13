“WandaVision” Snags a Total of 23 Emmy Nominations

With the incredible 23 Emmy nominations for WandaVision this morning, the most for any limited series this year, it only seemed fitting to speak with Elizabeth Olsen about her first Emmy nomination. Little did we know that we’d eventually speak with her over the phone while she was driving through a canyon which in many ways is very fitting. Wanda and Vision find themselves in the oddest of circumstances during some of the more recognizable time periods in recent history. How did Elizabeth find out about her nomination? What was her favorite episode in the series? Did she speak with any of the cast following the announcement? We cover it all and then some.