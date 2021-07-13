Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

“WandaVision” Snags a Total of 23 Emmy Nominations

By Owen Payne
WDW News Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards have been released, and “WandaVision” is up for a grand total of 23 nominations. The Disney+ original series came in third place for the highest amount of nominations, with “The Mandalorian” coming ahead along with “The Crown” at 24 nominations each. A few...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Walt Disney World Resort#Cbs#Paramount#Wdwnt#Disney Parks#Wdw News#Chicken Breast Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
Los Angeles, CANo Film School

What Are the 2021 Emmy Nominations?

The Emmy nominations are here. What were the best shows you watched this year?. The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards are here, and they include a few surprises. After a few years where we were so dependent on television, it's incredible to see the diverse and interesting list of shows that made the cut. Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (#FreeRayshawn) made the announcement this morning.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Wait, ‘Hamilton’ is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Emmy Nominations Predictions: ‘WandaVision,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ M.J. Rodriguez

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. It simply can’t be helped, but as we consider the nominees for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, it must be acknowledged that the overall Comedy Series field is embarrassingly weak. Sure, there are great programs that will be lauded by the Television Academy including “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant” and “Hacks. Unfortunately, when you start drilling down to previously expanded acting categories, well, let’s just say there may be some unprompted raised eyebrows when the nominees are finally revealed next week.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Marvel Cements Itself As A TV Power Player With 28 Total Emmy Nominations

Want to know something Marvel Television was never able to do before now? Despite the many years Agents of SHIELD, Agent Carter, and other shows were on the air, they weren’t able to rack up any Primetime Emmy nominations other than Creative Arts. Well, if Kevin Feige wanted to put his stamp on Marvel TV he’s definitely done that now with a whopping 28 Emmy nominations announced today.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2021 Emmy nominations with Georgia ties: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘WandaVision,’ Kenan Thompson

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for ‘Genius: Aretha,’ shot in metro Atlanta. Georgia had plenty of Emmy nominations this year, including HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” Disney+’s “WandaVision” and Atlanta native Kenan Thompson. HBO’s well-received drama “Lovecraft Country,” shot in metro Atlanta, is up for best drama against Amazon’s “The...
TV & VideosPosted by
aiptcomics

2021 Emmys: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ combine for 65 nominations

Much like last year, genre television will reign supreme during September’s 2021 Emmy Awards. This time it was Lovecraft Country and WandaVision joining the Star Wars: The Mandalorian to pull down 60 nominations. The Mandalorian‘s 24 nominations include:. Outstanding Drama Series. Outstanding Writing for Dave Filoni. Outstanding Music Composition for...
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

Interview: Elizabeth Olsen discusses her 1st Emmy nomination for ‘WandaVision’

With the incredible 23 Emmy nominations for WandaVision this morning, the most for any limited series this year, it only seemed fitting to speak with Elizabeth Olsen about her first Emmy nomination. Little did we know that we’d eventually speak with her over the phone while she was driving through a canyon which in many ways is very fitting. Wanda and Vision find themselves in the oddest of circumstances during some of the more recognizable time periods in recent history. How did Elizabeth find out about her nomination? What was her favorite episode in the series? Did she speak with any of the cast following the announcement? We cover it all and then some.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy