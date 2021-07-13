Cancel
Traffic

Lane restrictions, traffic congestion Route 15 North

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

Multi vehicle crash causing traffic congestion on Route 15 North between York Rd (Rt 74) and Ore Bank Rd. Use alternate routes if possible. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.

york.crimewatchpa.com

#Traffic Congestion#Traffic Accident#Ore Bank Rd#Crimewatch Technologies
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Lane Restrictions For The Week Of July 26, 2021

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY IL 127/IL 140 over the East Fork of Shoal Creek, 0.2 mile west of Greenville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 15, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flagger and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by early August 2021. (PAG) CLINTON COUNTY US 50 from 1.0 mile eas Continue Reading
WXIA 11 Alive

TRAFFIC | Multi-car wreck blocks lanes on I-75 north for hours

MARIETTA, Ga. — A multi-vehicle wreck had all lanes blocked on I-75 north in Marietta early Wednesday morning for nearly 2 1/2 hours. The 3-car wreck occurred between Delk Road and the South Marietta Loop (120 loop) just before 6 a.m. Cobb County Police called it a "serious-injury crash." 11Alive...
crimewatchpa.com

Road closure (wires down)

York Rd. (RT 74) closed between Spring Lane Road and Williams Grove Road for wires down. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
Anchorage Daily News

Sinkhole restricts traffic on inbound lanes of Glenn Highway in East Anchorage

Update, 3 p.m. Friday: Crews are working to put down temporary pavement at the site of a large sinkhole caused by an old, wooden septic system underneath the Glenn Highway in East Anchorage, a Department of Transportation official said. “As soon as rush hour traffic died down right around 9...
Daily Item

Crash on I-80 eastbounds leads to lane restriction

A crash involving two tractor-trailers along Interstate 80 eastbound in Northumberland County will impact traffic this afternoon. PennDOT's 511pa.com reports a lane restriction is in place to allow for emergency crews to respond. The crash occurred 1.3 miles east of the Limestoneville exit. According to emergency radio communications, one tractor-trailer...
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Vehicle Accident - Roadway Closure

Please avoid the area of Lincoln Way East at Fifth Ave due to a vehicle accident resulting in a roadway closure. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is the specific and unquestionable property of the appropriate law enforcement agency that maintains, manages and administers content. Content is subject to change at any time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CRIMEWATCH Technologies, affiliates and subsidiaries are in no way responsible for accuracy, timeliness, or relevancy of the information populating this site.
Morganton News Herald

Courthouse square construction to close some lanes of traffic

Crews will close lanes of traffic in downtown Morganton this week to ensure their safety while performing construction work on the courthouse square. Crews will close both lanes of traffic in the 100 block of East Meeting Street, and one lane of traffic on North Green and South Sterling streets today. Detour signs will be in place to help motorists navigate safely around the construction.
actapgh.org

Route 2110 William Penn Highway Lane Restriction Thursday in Churchill

PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on William Penn Highway (Route 2110) in Churchill Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, July 15 weather permitting. Single-lane and shoulder closures will occur on William Penn Highway under I-376 (Parkway East) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday as crews from CDM...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Parnell Avenue lane restrictions

Parnell Avenue between St. Joe River Drive and Spy Run will have lane restrictions Friday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. A bridge maintenance crew will be working in the area and should finish July 23. For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
Trafficdailyvoice.com

Traffic Alert: Disabled Train Backs Up Route 15 In Sussex County

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and the normal flow of traffic has resumed, police said. A disabled train is causing significant Thursday morning traffic delays on Route 15 in Sussex County, police said. The train became disabled at the intersection at Lafayette Road in Sparta around 9 a.m., police...
Caledonian Record-News

Route 26 Bridge Rehab Limiting Traffic To One Lane In Dixville

DIXVILLE, N.H. — New Hampshire DOT bridge maintenance crews will begin rehabilitating the Route 26 over Flume Brook in Dixville starting July 14. This work will restrict motorists to one lane of alternating traffic, and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete. Lane width will prohibit wide loads (over 10-feet-wide) from using the bridge for the 12-week period.
b969fm.com

Traffic alert! New restrictions come to Spring Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City says that concrete restoration on the Spring Street bridge between Leesburg Road and Tyler Avenue will begin Monday, July 19, at 9:00 a.m. The work will be in the westbound lane of Spring, and a detour for westbound traffic will use Tyler Avenue...
Columbia City Post & Mail

I-69 lane restrictions planned for bridge maintenance

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on I-69 for bridge maintenance. Starting on or after July 21, crews will conduct stream debris removal on the I-69 bridge over the Salamonie River for approximately one month. Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6...
NBC12

Over 100 traffic stops on Route 288 during traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - 105 vehicles were stopped Thursday along Route 288 during a traffic enforcement operation. Chesterfield County Police, Virginia State Police, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and Goochland County Sheriff’s Office partnered on the traffic enforcement operation on Route 288, the primary roadway that connected the counties. Recent...

