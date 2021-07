Nicholas Poppleton is a 27-year-old Englishman who plays on the minor-league EuroPro Tour and supplements his income by working weekends as a supermarket truck driver, and we can all agree that “Nicholas Poppleton” is a perfect name for a 27-year-old Englishman who plays on the minor-league EuroPro Tour and supplements his income by working weekends as a supermarket truck driver. Poppleton, who entered the week at No. 984 in the World Ranking, is making his Open debut, earning an invite to Royal St. George’s thanks to winning a local qualifier by three shots. Judging by the leader board it was an inauspicious start for Poppleton, making six bogeys and a double en route to a five-over 75.