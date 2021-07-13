Cancel
Ramsey County, MN

Cahill denies AG request to amend Chauvin sentencing memo

By MinnPost staff
 12 days ago
Motion denied. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Judge Peter Cahill has denied prosecutors’ requests to rewrite his sentencing order in the Derek Chauvin case to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma. … Attorney General Keith Ellison, in a filing released Thursday, stressed that he’s not seeking any change to Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence. But he asked Judge Peter Cahill to revisit the document to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death last year and testified at Chauvin’s trial weren’t traumatized by what they saw. … This week, Cahill issued an order that says the substance of Ellison’s letter mischaracterized Cahill’s sentencing order, necessitating a response. … ‘It is certainly possible that the witnesses experienced some level of emotional trauma from this incident, but the State failed to prove it,’ Cahill wrote …”

Minneapolis, MN
