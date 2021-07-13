Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado police officer charged with assault for using Taser on unarmed 75-year-old man

By Elise Schmelzer
Denver Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Idaho Springs police officer could face prison time for using a Taser on an unarmed 75-year-old man, who has been hospitalized since the incident more than six weeks ago. Idaho Springs police Officer Nicholas Hanning faces one count of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult, a class six felony, in connection with the alleged excessive force incident. If convicted of the charge, Hanning could face one year to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

