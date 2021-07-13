Cancel
Westminster, CO

Westminster police chief on leave as city investigates department’s workplace environment

By Tamara Dunn
Denver Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestminster police Chief Tim Carlson is taking a paid leave of absence as the city investigates concerns raised about the police department’s workplace environment. In a letter addressed to the public, City Manager Donald M. Tripp wrote Monday that the city has asked a third-party consultant to assist its human resources department to “conduct a review of the police department’s internal workplace environment.”

