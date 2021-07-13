Westminster police chief on leave as city investigates department’s workplace environment
Westminster police Chief Tim Carlson is taking a paid leave of absence as the city investigates concerns raised about the police department’s workplace environment. In a letter addressed to the public, City Manager Donald M. Tripp wrote Monday that the city has asked a third-party consultant to assist its human resources department to “conduct a review of the police department’s internal workplace environment.”www.denverpost.com
Comments / 0