New research suggests that the apps Apple ships on its iPhones are crowding out those from other developers. The research was funded by Facebook. We've seen a ton of talk of late about Apple's pre-installed apps. Apps like Safari and Mail that come installed on all new iPhones are causing a stir because some believe it gives them an unfair advantage over apps created by third-party developers. Now, it appears a Facebook-backed Comscore study might back that up.