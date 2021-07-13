Cancel
Saint Clair County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Clair A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 229 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Memphis to near Richmond to near New Baltimore. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Emmett around 235 PM EDT. St. Clair and Lakeport around 305 PM EDT. Marysville around 310 PM EDT. Port Huron around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Anchorville, North Street, Adair, Rattle Run, Goodells, Smiths Creek, Fair Haven, Wadhams, Fort Gratiot and Avoca. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

