Breckinridge County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Meade, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Grayson; Hardin; Meade; Nelson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN NELSON SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...NORTHERN GRAYSON...HARDIN...SOUTHEASTERN BRECKINRIDGE AND BULLITT COUNTIES At 228 PM EDT/128 PM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Leitchfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elizabethtown, Shepherdsville, Leitchfield, Pioneer Village, Radcliff, Mount Washington, Hillview, Vine Grove, Lebanon Junction and Hebron Estates. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

