West Linn, OR

West Linn to host 'Summer Fun Day' July 17

By Holly Bartholomew
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Car show, live music, water ski show, family games and more will arrive at Willamette Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyWYw_0aviDCpj00

While West Linn residents will miss out on the Old Time Fair for another year, a new event featuring a few beloved aspects of the fair will make its way to Willamette Park this July.

West Linn Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Summer Fun Day at the Park Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will include fair favorites like a beer garden (for those 21 and older), a classic car display, a water ski show and live music, along with new activities like a rock climbing wall, obstacle course, foam pit and fireworks display. There will also be a juggling show for kids at the park's main stage from 4-4:30 p.m.

Family fun games include a scavenger hunt with prizes from the 2021 Old Time Fair Ambassador Court.

The West Linn Lions will serve up their beloved Lion Burgers. Spectator Pizza and Yoonique Tea Asian Fusion will provide food at the event as well.

West Linn Recreation Coordinator Dawn Kolb said the parks department was very excited for the event.

Find more details about Summer Fun Day at https://westlinnoregon.gov/parksrec/summer-fun-day.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
