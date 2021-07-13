Cancel
Janesville, WI

Janesville businesswoman launches congressional campaign for seat held by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil

By Associated Press
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic businesswoman from Janesville is running for Congress in a bid to win the southeast Wisconsin seat currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.

Ann Roe is president of Downtown Janesville Inc., a business association, and owns a business that helps high school students preparing for college. Roe launched her bid on Tuesday.

Steil was first elected to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District in 2018, succeeding former House Speaker Paul Ryan who retired.

Steil won by 19 points in 2020. The district covers Kenosha and Racine counties and parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Rock counties.

