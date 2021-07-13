The Forgotten Crime Drama You Can Stream On HBO Max
Let's face it: When it comes to crime dramas, there's an abundance of choice, largely because it's such a vague description that can describe a countless number of shows. There are a few that instantly come to mind, of course, and HBO's "The Sopranos" makes the list of one of the most famous critically acclaimed crime dramas of all time. However, it's vastly different from something like "Prison Break," which heavily relies on a serialized format. Basically, the sub-genre is huge.www.looper.com
Comments / 0