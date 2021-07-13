Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Forgotten Crime Drama You Can Stream On HBO Max

By Eammon Jacobs
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's face it: When it comes to crime dramas, there's an abundance of choice, largely because it's such a vague description that can describe a countless number of shows. There are a few that instantly come to mind, of course, and HBO's "The Sopranos" makes the list of one of the most famous critically acclaimed crime dramas of all time. However, it's vastly different from something like "Prison Break," which heavily relies on a serialized format. Basically, the sub-genre is huge.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antony Starr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Dramas#Hackers#Hbo#Cinemax#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most unique sci-fi film on HBO Max ASAP

Plenty of memorable sci-fi worlds have been brought to life on the big screen. Films like Blade Runner and Back to the Future Part II are known, among other things, for their impeccably crafted visions of the future. On the flip side of that coin are films like Avatar and Star Wars — iconic largely because of their meticulously designed and visually breathtaking fictional planets.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Teen Drama Is Beating Rick And Morty On US HBO Max Right Now

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s popular sci-fi satire cartoon Rick and Morty may be one of HBO Max’s greatest attractions, but it’s facing some tough competition from a new challenger. The reboot of the classic teen drama Gossip Girl has overtaken Rick and Morty on HBO’s U.S. charts. FlixPatrol reports...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max has unveiled its first look at the original reality dating series FBOY Island, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. Set to debut Thursday, July 29 on the streaming platform, FBOY Island launches with three episodes and kicks off one drama-filled adventure. The series follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig, as they move to a tropical island in hopes of finding love.
TV SeriesCollider

Two New 'Game of Thrones' Animated Shows in the Works at HBO Max, But Is This Really What You Want?

HBO Max is developing two additional animated Game of Thrones shows, bringing the number to three in total, because you can never have too much of a good thing. Or... can you? I know I'm biased since I've only seen a few episodes of the live-action show and thought they were completely ridiculous, but is this really what you want Game of Thrones to be? An endless IP machine of televised mediocrity? Because that's what this entire endeavor of franchise exploitation has felt like to me since the original GoT went off the air.
MoviesThe Verge

HBO Max will release 10 Warner Bros. films straight-to-streaming in 2022

After deciding to release its full slate of 2021 Warner Bros. films on HBO Max under a hybrid streaming and theatrical model, it appears WarnerMedia is prepared to continue using its Warner Bros. assets to lure subscribers to the service in 2022. During AT&T’s second-quarter earnings call this week, the...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Breaks Streaming Records at HBO Max

On Monday, HBO Max unveiled their streaming numbers for Gossip Girl as the reboot of the 00s’ series has already shattered records at the streaming service. With 555,000 U.S. views per household, Gossip Girl has become HBO Max’s “most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability” (Deadline). While 555,000...
TV Seriesimdb.com

6 Emmy-Nominated Shows to Stream on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nominations for the 73rd annual Emmys were announced on Tuesday, giving TV lovers...
TV SeriesDecider

New on HBO and HBO Max August 2021

HBO Max is capping off the hottest month of the season with some sizzling new releases. The streamer is continuing to deliver some of the top shows and movies in streaming this summer, rolling out a new season of Titans, plus two exciting Warner Bros. releases. After getting at-home access...
TV & VideosSFGate

Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp Team for HBO Max Fantastical Medical Drama

Damon Lindelof (“The Leftovers”), Matt Reeves (“The Batman”) and Oscar Sharp — who co-created the first film with a script entirely written by AI (“Sunspring”) — are teaming up to develop a fantastical medical drama for HBO Max. The magical-realist original series, titled “The Human Conditions,” follows a young British doctor that must treat impossible illnesses (and the emotional issues that underlie them). The show hails from Reeves’ 6th & Idaho production banner, Warner Bros. Television and Brightstar.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

What’s Streaming on HBO Max, Netflix and More This Weekend

Here’s the full list of new and noteworthy titles that are streaming this weekend:. McCartney 3,2,1: Complete Limited series. [For U.S. audiences, the series will be available to stream on Hulu. For Canadian/International audiences, it will be streaming on Disney+ under the STAR section]. Naomi Osaka: Complete limited series. [Netflix]
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO Max, Apple TV, and Peacock TV Picks

From a new satirical comedy on HBO Max to the true crime story of a local former surgeon, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now. The White Lotus (HBO Max) A new dark comedy created by Mike White (Enlightened), this satirical series follows the vacations of a family, newlywed couple, and grieving middle-aged woman during their stay at a Hawaiian resort. Starring Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jack Lacy, and more, it’s a star-studded murder mystery. Over the course of a week (and six episodes), the idyllic-looking trip become more and more chaotic.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dexter Revival: Premiere Date and Grisly Trailer Revealed!

Dexter Morgan is keeping his demons at bay ... for now. Showtime dropped a full-length trailer for the forthcoming revival of Dexter, and it has a chilling title:. The trailer shows Dexter living as Jimmy Lindsay, and it's clear he wants to return to his old ways. If the trailer...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Euphoria,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ & More HBO Max Episodes Stream Free on Snapchat

HBO Max is teaming up with Snapchat to stream select episodes of its award-winning content for free through Snap Minis, a platform made for shared experiences on Snapchat. It is the first streamer to build a Mini to bring full-length episodes to Snapchat, and requires no extra installation with accessibility on iOS and Android devices. Snapchatters will be able to access watch groups that are viewing episodes with an age-appropriate rating as well. While streaming, Snapchatters can interact with each other through comments and share Bitmoji reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy