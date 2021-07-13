Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dukes County, MA

$17K investigation, but no report

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Tisbury spent $17,463.95 to investigate the Tisbury Police Department relative to one of the department’s staffers, but has no report to show for it. An invoice obtained by The Times through a public records request shows Tisbury paid private investigator Arthur Parker of Wellfleet to investigate “TisburyPD-Patricia Mark.” Mark sued Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande and former Tisbury Police Chief Dan Hanavan in Dukes County Superior Court on multiple allegations, including slander. The case was dismissed in 2018. Mark sought refuge under the Whistleblower Protection Act because she alleged she was reprimanded after bringing issues to Chief Hanavan.

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dukes County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Wellfleet, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Investigator#The Times#Tisbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
SportsABC News

Positive virus tests knock Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympics

KAWAGOE, Japan -- Positive COVID-19 tests knocked Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic golf tournament Sunday, in a pair of surprises that reinforced the tenuous nature of holding a massive sports event during a global pandemic. Word of Rahm's positive test came from the Spanish Olympic committee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy