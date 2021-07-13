$17K investigation, but no report

The town of Tisbury spent $17,463.95 to investigate the Tisbury Police Department relative to one of the department’s staffers, but has no report to show for it. An invoice obtained by The Times through a public records request shows Tisbury paid private investigator Arthur Parker of Wellfleet to investigate “TisburyPD-Patricia Mark.” Mark sued Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande and former Tisbury Police Chief Dan Hanavan in Dukes County Superior Court on multiple allegations, including slander. The case was dismissed in 2018. Mark sought refuge under the Whistleblower Protection Act because she alleged she was reprimanded after bringing issues to Chief Hanavan.