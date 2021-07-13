Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Questions Most Fans Have After Watching AHS: Coven

By Kim Bell
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since its series debut in 2011, Ryan Murphy's enigmatic and ever-evolving "American Horror Story" has been keeping fans on both the edges of their seats and on their toes. If there's one thing long-time viewers of the AHS series know, it's that a seemingly loose end, plot hole, or unresolved question from one season will almost certainly come back to haunt and tantalize in intricate and unexpected ways down the road. Sometimes, the road is short and direct, creating an immediate connection between sequential seasons, or offering up a series of AHS Easter eggs. Sometimes, the road to resolution is long and winding, and may take several seasons to work itself out. (See: Season 8's Michael Langdon, and his origin in Season 1's "Murder House.")

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Laveau
Person
Zoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coven#Ahs#Fx#Myrtle#The American Horror Story#U Luckyclover3#Popsugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'AHS' Spinoff 'American Horror Stories' Already Has Fans Screaming for More

Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be more American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy introduces spin-off project American Horror Stories. The show is an anthology series like its predecessor and seems to be calling back to the first season of the show, Murder House. Here's what we know about how many episodes American Horror Stories will be and who is in this iconic cast.
TV SeriesDaily Evergreen

‘American Horror Story’ is a superior show

Since the very first season of the hit show “American Horror Story,” creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk never hesitated to create a wide-ranging cast that excels at acting. The cast is full of all ethnicities, people with disabilities and people who represent the LGBTQ+ community as well. This show...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Ranking the ‘American Horror Story’ Seasons So Far — Which Are the Scariest?

Few series have had as long-lasting and as varied a run as FX’s American Horror Story. Across nine seasons (and renewed through its 13th!), we’ve been everywhere from a haunted murder house to a creepy hotel to the Roanoke colony, with plenty of memorable scares along the way. The anthology show has crossed over so many genres and subgenres of horror that there’s something for everyone, which may be its biggest strength.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

'American Horror Stories' Star John Carroll Lynch on Episode 3's Netflix Twist, 'AHS' Season 10

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for "American Horror Stories" Episode 3 "Drive In.") The third installment of FX on Hulu's new "American Horror Story" spinoff anthology series "American Horror Stories" launched Thursday, featuring performances by "AHS" staple John Carroll Lynch and franchise newcomers Madison Bailey and Rhenzy Feliz. In this hour, Lynch plays Larry Bitterman, the filmmaker of the fictional "Rabbit Rabbit," a supposedly cursed film that had all of its prints destroyed after moviegoers killed each other in the first showing.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Who Is Robert Redford's Wife?

Robert Redford is a famous American actor, known for his leading roles in movies such as "The Great Gatsby" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Redford was a prominent heartthrob among women in the 60s and 70s, despite being married to Lola Van Wagenen at the peak of his on-screen success.
Relationship AdviceOk Magazine

'No One Wants It To Come To Divorce': Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 19-Year-Marriage Hits Another Rough Patch

After 19 years of ups and downs, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have hit another bump, and a source says this time they may not pull through. “The word is they’re secretly living apart,” the source tells OK!, noting that the cinematographer, 52, was recently seen looking glum while leaving an L.A. hotel, just a few days before Roberts, 53, appeared equally morose following a solo meeting.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy