The Questions Most Fans Have After Watching AHS: Coven

Since its series debut in 2011, Ryan Murphy's enigmatic and ever-evolving "American Horror Story" has been keeping fans on both the edges of their seats and on their toes. If there's one thing long-time viewers of the AHS series know, it's that a seemingly loose end, plot hole, or unresolved question from one season will almost certainly come back to haunt and tantalize in intricate and unexpected ways down the road. Sometimes, the road is short and direct, creating an immediate connection between sequential seasons, or offering up a series of AHS Easter eggs. Sometimes, the road to resolution is long and winding, and may take several seasons to work itself out. (See: Season 8's Michael Langdon, and his origin in Season 1's "Murder House.")