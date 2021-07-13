Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

First Look: The New Six Senses Ibiza Shows a Softer Side of the Spanish Resort Destination

By Alex Gonzalez
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Culture, wellness and sustainability are at the heart of the Six Senses brand, so it’s only natural that its arrival on Ibiza–an island known for its jet-setting nightlife and party scene–is heralding something new for the destination. Opened on July 10, after seven years of development, Six Senses Ibiza has been designed to celebrate experiences that recharge guests’ bodies and minds, along with helping them develop a strong connection to the destination—and their fellow travelers. Just 35-minutes from the international airport, the resort is found at the northern tip of the island on the “insider’s secret” Xarraca Bay, a picturesque cove known for its exclusive location and unobstructed sunset views.

robbreport.com

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Restaurants#Fitness#Design#Spanish#Cave Royal#Breeam#Israeli#European#Live Cave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleTelegraph

The green-list Caribbean island opening its doors to Britain this week

Do you love beaches? I'm talking long white sands, fringed with warm turquoise waters, that never get busy – even in normal, non-pandemic times. Anguilla has 33, including Meads Bay, which is among the finest in the Caribbean. After all we've been through in the past year, a holiday on this small, arid Leeward Island, just 16 miles long with only 15,000 residents, would be unfailingly restorative – and there's much more to enjoy than you might imagine.
Musichospitalitynet.org

Six Senses Ibiza Is Now Open

This weekend marks the highly anticipated opening of Six Senses Ibiza, poised to establish itself as one of the world's most discerning destinations for today's generation of creatives and culture seekers. Conceived by architect and developer Jonathan Leitersdorf, the year-round destination set in secluded Xarraca bay offers a comprehensive range...
LifestyleTelegraph

Britain's beauty spots turned into impromptu 'clubbing venues' - with piles of rubbish left in wake

Cooped up for months on end it’s little surprise that people of all ages have taken advantage of the easing of restrictions to explore the beauty of the British countryside. But rural campaigners have warned that the continued closure of nightclubs and concert halls has led to some young people treating country parks and scenic spots as festival and clubbing venues, leaving behind mountains of rubbish and detritus.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Lindos Grand Resort & Spa, Rhodes' Most Stylish Adult-Only Hotel Now Open

Rhodes’ most stylish adults-only resort Lindos Grand Resort & Spa officially opened on 3rd July 2021, just moments from Lindos old town. A haven of relaxation and indulgence, this new hideaway comprises 189 sleek, sophisticated and contemporary rooms with lavish amenities – many with panoramic sea views and swim-up private infinity pools – as well as an array of fine-dining options and the brand new tranquil Evridiki spa.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

Stay in this tiny house with views of 80 volcanoes in France for just $1

Airbnb and French mineral water brand Volvic have teamed up to offer two guests the fantastic opportunity to stay in a unique accommodation in France: a LUMIPOD on a volcanic field. A LUMIPOD is a round tiny house with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, creating the amazing feeling of sleeping outdoors. The...
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort Debuts New Tierra Luna Spa

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort – which recently emerged from a property-wide transformation in May – unveils the highly anticipated opening of its Tierra Luna Spa. With a name that honors both the earth below and the moon above, the new spa features 12 soothing treatment rooms and a range of curated therapies inspired by the surrounding Sonoran Desert. From innovative treatments, such as the Float Dream Massage and Lucid Awakening, to cosmic offerings including an Alchemy Mud & Crystal Body Treatment featuring an onsite astrologist, Tierra Luna Spa adds a dynamic new dimension to the “only at the Biltmore” magic.
TravelTravelPulse

Romantic All Inclusive Vacation Spots in Punta Cana

Extensive white sand beaches, palm trees blowing in the soft breeze and calm, crystal clear water are just a few of the many natural luxuries that draw visitors to the Dominican Republic. Add in the colorful sunset each day ends with, and it’s enough to make travelers come back time and time again.
Lifestylemoneyweek.com

The best new hotels in the Balearics

“Glow sticks till dawn, idle boho beach breaks or ambling around the quiet north coast as if it’s your own (even in July)” – Ibiza has it all, says Jo Tweedy in The Times. And the “White Isle” hasn’t rested on its laurels during the pandemic. New hotel openings include...
FitnessPosted by
Robb Report

From Seattle to Dubai, 8 Men’s Spa Treatments Worth the Trip

Summer 2021 is shaping up to be among the busiest travel seasons in recent memory, with borders (cautiously) reopening and anyone who’s been housebound for 16 months itching to satisfy his or her wanderlust. After this stressful year, any thoughtful vacation plans should include a spa destination, a well-deserved opportunity...
Travelkentlive.news

Holidaymakers can splash out on a little luxury as historic hotel reopens

Holidaymakers who have missed their travel experience during the pandemic can splash out for a little luxury in the latest activity packages offered by a popular hotel chain. The plush Airelles Saint-Tropez, Château de la Messardière, a majestic 19th century 5-star palace on the outskirts of Saint-Tropez, is opening its doors - and it's lined up a host of activities and delights for those who yearn for a bit of pampering.
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

Disneyland Resort Gives First Look at Haunted Mansion Holiday’s 20th Anniversary Gingerbread House

This year the Disneyland Resort will be celebrating 20 years of Haunted Mansion Holiday. With the return of the Halloween festivities at the Disneyland Resort from September 3 – October 31, Haunted Mansion Holiday will also be returning. The seasonal layover is inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. In the film, both Christmas and Halloween collide. The same happens with Haunted Mansion Holiday.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Dua Lipa's Mexico City Vacation Rental is a Curvy Tribute to Serpent God

Dua Lipa's vacation rental in Mexico City pays homage to an Aztec serpent god, which explains why it has such a ... unique design. The pop star posted up in the capital city inside an Airbnb that's been officially dubbed Quetzalcoatl's Nest ... named after the mythical culture hero, Quetzalcoatl. The name translates to "feathered serpent" or "plumed serpent."
LifestyleJustLuxe.com

An Exquisite Escape to the Island of Anguilla at Zemi Beach House

“We are re-opening at a very opportune time, as we are in the midst of a global travel resurgence, and already seeing strong occupancy for summer and beyond.” Paulo Paias has a reason to be optimistic: he is the General Manager of one of the Caribbean’s most desirable escapes, Zemi Beach House in Anguilla, which announced it would be re-opening on July 1st. Spearheading the re-opening along with Paias, is Zemi’s new executive staff which includes Antoine Alsayah, Director of Sales & Marketing and Idalmis Hernandez, Senior Sales and Events Manager.
Relationship Adviceluxurytravelmagazine.com

Suite to Water in Seconds at These Luxury Resorts

While most were opting in for private villas during the pandemic, now that we’re easing back into travel, travelers can enjoy unique poolside and oceanside suites with direct water access. From Key West to St. Lucia, travelers can go from bed into the pool or salt water in .5 seconds – talk about the ultimate summer splash!

Comments / 0

Community Policy