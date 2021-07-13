First Look: The New Six Senses Ibiza Shows a Softer Side of the Spanish Resort Destination

Culture, wellness and sustainability are at the heart of the Six Senses brand, so it’s only natural that its arrival on Ibiza–an island known for its jet-setting nightlife and party scene–is heralding something new for the destination. Opened on July 10, after seven years of development, Six Senses Ibiza has been designed to celebrate experiences that recharge guests’ bodies and minds, along with helping them develop a strong connection to the destination—and their fellow travelers. Just 35-minutes from the international airport, the resort is found at the northern tip of the island on the “insider’s secret” Xarraca Bay, a picturesque cove known for its exclusive location and unobstructed sunset views.