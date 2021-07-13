Cancel
Jamestown, CA

Update: A Disabled Vehicle On Fire Has Traffic Stalled On HWY 108

By Tracey Petersen
 12 days ago

Update at 11:39 a.m.: The CHP report that traffic is moving freely once again on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area near the Chicken Ranch Road intersection after a vehicle fire. They detail that a Chevy pickup pulled onto the eastbound shoulder with a fire under its hood. The flames did spread to about a foot of grass on the righthand side of the roadway but were quickly extinguished. Further details regarding the incident are below.

