Update: A Disabled Vehicle On Fire Has Traffic Stalled On HWY 108

Update at 11:39 a.m.: The CHP report that traffic is moving freely once again on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area near the Chicken Ranch Road intersection after a vehicle fire. They detail that a Chevy pickup pulled onto the eastbound shoulder with a fire under its hood. The flames did spread to about a foot of grass on the righthand side of the roadway but were quickly extinguished. Further details regarding the incident are below.