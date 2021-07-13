WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen And Paul Bettany Just Made Emmys History

There was a moment this year when all of us were gripped by WandaVision. The surreal series - made by Marvel Studios and shown on Disney+ - posed so many questions that no matter if you were a massive Marvel fan or just a casual viewer, we all needed to know why and how Wanda and Vision were in sitcoms from eras past. And though we know it was a great series, we're happy to see that it has also received a hefty 23 Emmy nominations.