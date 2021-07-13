Cancel
WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen And Paul Bettany Just Made Emmys History

By Helen A. Lee
Looper
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced today. Among the predictable nods for shows like "I May Destroy You," "The Boys," "Bridgerton," 'The Crown," "Lovecraft Country," "The Mandalorian," "Cobra Kai," and "Black-ish" were several for "WandaVision," which is up for Outstanding Limited Series. Actors Elizabeth Olsen, as Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany, as Vision, have both been nominated as well for their respective Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie categories.

