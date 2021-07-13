Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Homicide investigation launched after man found dead with 'undisclosed trauma'

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
 12 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a 33-year-old man is being investigated as a homicide after his body was found with "undisclosed trauma" on the city's east side Tuesday, according to police.

Levon Beverly was found by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue when they were responding to a death investigation call.

According to IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris, Beverly was found with "undisclosed trauma" later confirmed by the Marion County Coroner's Office as probable gunshot wounds.

When Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene they pronounced the 33-year-old dead.

At this time, IMPD is investigating Beverly's death as a homicide. Detectives say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Beverly was one of four people who died in Indianapolis between Monday night and Tuesday morning during a rash of shootings around the Circle City.

Anyone with information about this investigation are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

