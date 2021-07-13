Former York-Adams League basketball standout enjoys surge in NCAA Division I offers
Family members recently reminded Thomas Haugh about the rarity of the opportunity he has before him. The latest numbers from 2020 estimate that only 1% of boys' high school basketball players reach the NCAA Division I level. Haugh is part of that small group. He's been given the chance to achieve the goal of playing basketball at the elite college level, and after last weekend, the list of opportunities has grown significantly.www.yorkdispatch.com
