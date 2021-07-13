Cancel
Sealed ‘Super Mario 64′ Game Sells for $1.5 Million

By Glenn Rowley
It's-a me, Mario! And I just cost someone a cool million dollars!. right, a sealed copy of the classic Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64 just sold at auction for a whopping $1,560,000. (No word on how many Gold Coins that is.) The seven-figure sum now holds the record for...

