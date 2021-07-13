Cancel
Extinctions That Scientists Still Can't Explain

There is a laundry list of different animals that have gone extinct through history. Sometimes, those extinctions come as a part of mass extinction events, of which there are five that are usually recognized (or six, if you count the current day). Other times, extinctions are fairly isolated events caused by local changes in the environment. And there are all the species that have gone (or are about to go) extinct because of human activity, such as the dodo.

Wildlifegentside.co.uk

One of the biggest predators in the world has been discovered

The remains of the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, which means 'Big African Lion’ in Swahili, has been rediscovered in Kenya. ‘Based on its massive teeth, Simbakubwa was a specialised hyper-carnivore,’ explained Matthew Borths, the main author of the study and professor at Duke University, to the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology. And its teeth aren’t the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika’s only impressive feature.
WildlifeIFLScience

Spiders Hunt And Eat Snakes On Nearly Every Continent, Scientists Surprised To Discover

In the battle for creepiest crawly, some might argue that spiders and snakes are racing neck-and-neck. Both established hunters, they’re a staple for Halloween props and spooky sets, but both fulfill important roles within the ecosystem as predator and prey. Given their relative sizes, you might think most spider vs snake encounters end in favor of the snake, but a recent study has established that this is often not the case. Using their venom and strong webs, spiders across the globe can kill and eat snakes far bigger than themselves, something that took scientists by surprise.
ScienceInverse

The next Covid variant could arise in unexpected species

People have been panicking about Covid-19 in animals since the very start of the pandemic. There’s now plenty of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – can cross from humans into other animals. This is known as spillback. The virus is capable of infecting a range of species, from hamsters to gorillas.
EnvironmentPosted by
Grist

Is climate change happening faster than expected? A climate scientist explains.

Climate scientists have long warned that global warming would lead to extreme heat in many parts of the world. But the 120 degree Fahrenheit temperatures brought on by the heatwave in the Pacific Northwest in June were more in line with what researchers had imagined would occur later this century. “Astonished” is the word Michael Wehner, an extreme weather researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, used to describe his reaction to the heat in an interview with National Geographic. He was one of two dozen extreme weather and climate researchers who conducted an analysis in the days following the heatwave that found it would not have occurred in the absence of anthropogenic climate change.
Environmentdallassun.com

Frequency, Intensity of Extreme Weather Surprises Climate Scientists

From the West Coast of the United States to Canada, from Russia's Siberia to Europe's Rhineland, the past months have seen a series of extreme weather events - including abnormally high temperatures, forest fires and deadly flooding claiming the lives of hundreds of people. In Canada, the coroner of British...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

A "really big warning" for the planet: Part of Amazon rainforest is emitting more carbon dioxide than it absorbs

More than a third of Earth's tropical rainforests are "completely gone," and half of what remains is in the Amazon. But now, parts of that jungle are in jeopardy as deforestation and climate change reduce its ability to absorb carbon dioxide. Scientists say it's a "really big warning," and if steps aren't taken soon, "we're going to be in more trouble."
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Study says known geochemical processes can’t explain Enceladus’ methane

A new study was recently published in Nature Astronomy that concluded known geochemical processes cannot explain the levels of methane measured by the Cassini spacecraft on Saturn’s frigid moon Enceladus. The team says an unknown methane-producing process is likely at work hidden in the ocean underneath the moon’s icy shell. Scientists know that giant water plumes erupt from Enceladus, and they have long wondered if the sub-surface ocean believed to lie between the moon’s rocky core and its icy shell might harbor life.
Scienceearth.com

Five new plant species found in Bolivia

Scientists at the University of Exeter are describing five previously unknown plant species from the Bolivian Andes. All of the new species belong to the genus Jacquemontia, a group of trailing plants with blue flowers. As the issue of biodiversity loss becomes increasingly worse on a global scale, it is...
Minnesota StateInverse

Fact-checking the Minnesota goldfish mystery: Scientists explain

The city of Burnsville has an urgent message for Minnesotans: Stop dumping your goldfish into the state’s waterways. In a now-viral tweet posted on July 9, the city shared photos of goldfish: A resplendent orange, like a bag of nectarines, and the size of a football. “Please don’t release your...
Agriculturethe University of Delaware

Tropical rainforest index

Rainforests are a powerful, natural solution to combat climate change — providing water filtration, capturing carbon and regulating global temperatures. But major threats like large-scale land use changes, including agricultural expansion and clearcutting, have turned these biodiversity havens into one of the most endangered habitats on our planet. In 2019,...
Montana Statebozemanmagazine.com

Yellowstone Climate Assessment Featured on International News

A climate report for the Greater Yellowstone Area co-authored by Montana State University Regents Professor Emerita Cathy Whitlock has been gaining traction around the world since it was published June 23. The Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, a collaborative effort between MSU, the U.S. Geological Survey and the University of Wyoming,...
Scienceearth.com

Three important coral habitats are vanishing

A new study from the University of São Paulo has concluded that the climate crisis will lead to detrimental changes in the stony coral habitats of the tropical Atlantic. The research, published by Frontiers, concludes that the loss of such species could have a devastating chain reaction of consequences for marine ecosystems unless urgent action is taken.

