Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

A-B Tech Foundation, Bank of America announce expansion of Skills Training Employment Program

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 12 days ago

Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College:. The Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) Foundation is partnering with Bank of America to expand the college’s Skills Training Employment Program (STEP), which aims to offer clearly defined career pathways and job placement to low-to moderate-income individuals. STEP provides Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Education
Buncombe County, NC
Business
Asheville, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Language Education#A B#Ethnic Minorities#Bank Of America#Bchhs#Housing Authority#Mission Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy