A-B Tech Foundation, Bank of America announce expansion of Skills Training Employment Program
Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College:. The Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) Foundation is partnering with Bank of America to expand the college’s Skills Training Employment Program (STEP), which aims to offer clearly defined career pathways and job placement to low-to moderate-income individuals. STEP provides Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...mountainx.com
Comments / 0