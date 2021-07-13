Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ex-Buckeyes ‘Tattoo 5’ call for reinstatement of vacated wins from 2010 season

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NN7u_0aviC3ro00

COLUMBUS — After the NCAA approved student-athletes to have the ability to profit on their own Name, Image, and Likeness earlier this month, a group of former Ohio State Buckeyes are asking for wins and records vacated in the 2010 season to be returned.

Ohio State was forced to vacate all but one game of the 2010 season, including a Big Ten championship and Sugar Bowl victory, after five players were ruled ineligible. Those players, quarterback Terrelle Pryor, wide receiver DeVier Posey, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, offensive lineman Mike Adams, and running back Dan “Boom” Herron, traded autographs for cash and tattoos and were ruled ineligible after the season.

The scandal had a domino effect and eventually led to the resignation of then head coach Jim Tressel.

But in light of the NIL rules approved last week, the “Tattoo 5″ are now requesting their records and wins be restored.

“Now that fundamental right has been granted to a new generation of athletes,” the group of five players said in a statement posted to social media. “Now that they finally have the freedom to share in some of the millions of dollars in revenue they generate for their coaches, their institutions, their conferences, and the NCAA as a whole, we would like to see our hard won accomplishments reinstated.”

“Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction.”

As part of self-imposed sanctions, the Buckeyes relinquished their 12 wins in the season and had the contributions from the five players wiped from the school’s record books. Those included top five school records in passing for Pryor, receiving for Posey, top 10 rushing from Herron, and an All-American season from Adams.

“We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we’ve always had for them,” the players said in the statement.

“We look forward to one day telling our story and the Tattoo 5 forever being a legitimate part of Ohio State’s glorious history.”

A similar request was made earlier this month by former Southern California great Reggie Bush, who lost his 2005 Heisman Trophy following an NCAA investigation into benefits he allegedly received while as a player at USC.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
35K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#American Football#Ex Buckeyes#Likeness#Nil#Jimtressel5#All American#Buckeye Nation#Usc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Tattoo
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Red Scare’s TBT Run Comes to an End

The Red Scare’s run in the The Basketball Tournament (TBT) came to an end Sunday afternoon in a 76-68 loss to Category 5 at the Covelli Center in the Columbus Regional. Darrell Davis had the hot hand for Red Scare scoring a game-high 29 points, including five three-pointers. The Red Scare made only 39 percent of their shots from the field. Davon Reed had 21 points to lead Category 5.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Indians manager Francona misses second game with head cold

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game Sunday with a head cold. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said Francona is “still under the weather” and the team's medical staff felt he would benefit from another day resting at home. He will get more time to recover with the Indians off Monday.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Yankees' Germán has no-hitter broken up in 8th at Fenway

BOSTON — (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees had his no-hitter broken up by Alex Verdugo's double leading off the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

With wife at Olympics, Reed claimed by Rays from Dodgers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Jake Reed switched teams while his wife was with the U.S. softball team at the Olympics. The 28-year-old reliever was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Durham. Reed, a right-hander with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy