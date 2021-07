South Korea has now banned gyms from playing fast-paced music during group exercise sessions in an effort to combat the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. According to new reports, the country’s government has argued that songs with high beats per minute would increase heart rates and lead to more sweating and rapid breathing, which in turn could lead to COVID-19 spreading. In order to reduce these effects, it has now placed a ban on music above 120bpm during group workout sessions such as aerobics or spinning. As The Guardian points out, the new restriction would mean current K-pop hits such as BTS’ “Permission to Dance” and Loona’s “PTT” would both be banned, though Taeyeon’s “Weekend” and Twice’s “Alcohol-Free” will make the cut.