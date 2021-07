The Minnesota Wild are going to be buying out both defenseman Ryan Suter and forward Zach Parise from their contracts, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Both players have four years remaining on their 13-year contract they signed all the way back in the summer of 2012. They will both be hitting waivers on Tuesday, and are on their way to hitting the open market as free agents, able to sign with any other team this summer on brand new contracts.