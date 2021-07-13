Cancel
Manheim, PA

MTPD Presents Awards to Employees For Exemplary Work in 2020. Check Out The Recipients!

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, July 12th, 2021, Chief Rudzinski of the Manheim Township Police Department presented the 2020 annual department awards during the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners’ meeting at the Manheim Township Public Library. The awards, given to both sworn officers and civilian employees of the police department, recognize those individuals who perform exemplary work for both the police department, and the Township of Manheim.

