Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino County West Business Development Center offering free webinars

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 12 days ago

West Business Development Center has scheduled several free online workshops and webinars. All are one hour unless noted otherwise. ABCs of Getting Your Website Ready for Business will be on Tuesday, July 20 at noon. Setting up a website is a good start. But is it easy to find and navigate? Personalize your business’s website to engage with your customers to increase traffic and sales. https://tinyurl.com/yddtdbbe.

