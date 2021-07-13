Mendocino County West Business Development Center offering free webinars
West Business Development Center has scheduled several free online workshops and webinars. All are one hour unless noted otherwise. ABCs of Getting Your Website Ready for Business will be on Tuesday, July 20 at noon. Setting up a website is a good start. But is it easy to find and navigate? Personalize your business’s website to engage with your customers to increase traffic and sales. https://tinyurl.com/yddtdbbe.www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
