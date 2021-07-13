Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAmerican Public Media Group (APMG), which includes Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) and American Public Media (APM), names Heather Riddle Senior VP and Chief Development Officer (CDO). Riddle, who will begin her new role on July 22, succeeds Randi Yoder, who retired this summer after 10 years at APMG. “During an...

