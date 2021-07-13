Heather Riddle

Donovan Short, Townsquare Media Casper Director Of Content, is retiring after more than 30 years in the industry. He has been in the Casper market for 23 years. “In addition to being a world class programmer and brand builder, Donovan was one of the early digital adopters, teaching his team (and the rest of us) how to extend great radio brands online, and by doing so, built an even larger audience online,” COO of Local Media Erik Hellum said in a release. “With an impeccable eye for talent, Donovan coached his team every day, working to make them better, and developed a new generation of multi-platform talent. Combine that with the fact that he is also a great human being with a wicked, dry sense of humor, and you can see why he is one of the best, and one of my favorites, that I have worked with in my career.”